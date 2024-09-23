Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern coins 20000 Zlotych of III Republic before denomination - Poland
20000 Zlotych 1990 PatternThe 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1990 MW Nickel 500 0 26
20000 Zlotych 1991 Pattern225 Years of the Warsaw Mint
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1991 MW Nickel 500 0 35
20000 Zlotych 1991 PatternJohn Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1991 MW ET Nickel 500 - 0 341991 MW ET Gold - 400 0 19
20000 Zlotych 1993 PatternCastle Museum in Lancut
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1993 MW ET Nickel 500 0 29
20000 Zlotych 1993 PatternBarn swallow
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1993 MW ET Nickel 500 0 27
20000 Zlotych 1993 PatternCasimir IV Jagiellon
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1993 MW ET Nickel 500 0 36
20000 Zlotych 1993 PatternXXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1993 MW ANR Nickel 500 0 30
20000 Zlotych 1994 Pattern75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1994 MW ANR Nickel 500 0 301994 MW ANR Copper-Nickel - 0 171994 MW ANR - 0 0
20000 Zlotych 1994 PatternSigismund I the Old
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1994 MW ET Nickel 500 0 20
20000 Zlotych 1994 PatternOpening of New Building of the State Mint
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1994 MW RK Nickel 500 0 28
20000 Zlotych 1994 Pattern200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1994 MW ANR Nickel 500 0 25
