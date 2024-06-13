Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 2,1 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 20000 Zlotych
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1991 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 688 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place May 6, 2016.

Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 1200 PLN
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 775 PLN
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 13, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 20, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20000 Zlotych 1991 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

