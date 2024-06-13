Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1994 "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" with mark MW ANR. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2992 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,850. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (11) UNC (13) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS69 (2) MS68 (2) PF70 (2) PF69 (4) PF68 (1) CAMEO (2) ULTRA CAMEO (4) Service NGC (11)

