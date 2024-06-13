Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 10,9 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 20000 Zlotych
- Year 1994
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1994 "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" with mark MW ANR. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2992 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,850. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 525 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
