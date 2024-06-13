Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 10,9 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 20000 Zlotych
  • Year 1994
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1994 "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" with mark MW ANR. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2992 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,850. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 525 PLN
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20000 Zlotych 1994 "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

