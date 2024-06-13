Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 10,5 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 20000 Zlotych
- Year 1994
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1994 "Sigismund I the Old" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3422 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
