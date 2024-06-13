Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1994 "Sigismund I the Old" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3422 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place October 5, 2019.

