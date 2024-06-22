Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 10,7 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 20000 Zlotych
  • Year 1993
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1993 "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" with mark MW ANR. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 580 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place September 16, 2018.

Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 4, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

