Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland". Copper-Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 20000 Zlotych
  • Year 1994
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1994 "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" with mark MW ANR. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1663 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,700. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Stary Sklep (6)
  • WCN (8)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 85 PLN
Seller WCN
Date August 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date August 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20000 Zlotych 1994 "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

