Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland". Copper-Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 20000 Zlotych
- Year 1994
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1994 "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" with mark MW ANR. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1663 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 3,700. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
