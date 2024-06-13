Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1994 "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" with mark MW ANR. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 658 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place February 24, 2019.

