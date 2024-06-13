Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 10,5 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 20000 Zlotych
  • Year 1994
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1994 "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" with mark MW ANR. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 658 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place February 24, 2019.

Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 18, 2021
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 18, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition MS69 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20000 Zlotych 1994 "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search