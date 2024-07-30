Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II". Gold (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1991 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. Gold. This gold coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3685 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 23, 2017.

