Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II". Gold (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 3,1 g
- Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0969 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 400
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 20000 Zlotych
- Year 1991
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1991 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. Gold. This gold coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3685 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 23, 2017.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
742 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
888 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
