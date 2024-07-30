Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II". Gold (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 3,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,0996 oz) 3,0969 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 400

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 20000 Zlotych
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1991 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. Gold. This gold coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3685 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,200. Bidding took place October 23, 2017.

Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
742 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
888 $
Price in auction currency 3600 PLN
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 17, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20000 Zlotych 1991 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

