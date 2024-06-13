Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 10,7 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 20000 Zlotych
  • Year 1993
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1993 "Castle Museum in Lancut" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2548 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,010. Bidding took place December 10, 2022.

Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 4, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20000 Zlotych 1993 "Castle Museum in Lancut", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

