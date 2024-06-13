Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 10,7 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 20000 Zlotych
- Year 1993
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1993 "Castle Museum in Lancut" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2548 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,010. Bidding took place December 10, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (10)
- Numimarket (6)
- Stary Sklep (4)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 420 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Search