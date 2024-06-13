Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 10,9 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 20000 Zlotych
  • Year 1994
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1994 "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" with mark MW RK. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2991 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 750. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • GGN (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (9)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
136 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20000 Zlotych 1994 "Opening of New Building of the State Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

