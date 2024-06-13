Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "225 Years of the Warsaw Mint". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "225 Years of the Warsaw Mint" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "225 Years of the Warsaw Mint" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 15,8 g
  • Diameter 32,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 20000 Zlotych
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1991 "225 Years of the Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2983 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,950. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "225 Years of the Warsaw Mint" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 370 PLN
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "225 Years of the Warsaw Mint" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "225 Years of the Warsaw Mint" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "225 Years of the Warsaw Mint" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "225 Years of the Warsaw Mint" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "225 Years of the Warsaw Mint" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "225 Years of the Warsaw Mint" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "225 Years of the Warsaw Mint" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "225 Years of the Warsaw Mint" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "225 Years of the Warsaw Mint" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "225 Years of the Warsaw Mint" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "225 Years of the Warsaw Mint" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "225 Years of the Warsaw Mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "225 Years of the Warsaw Mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "225 Years of the Warsaw Mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "225 Years of the Warsaw Mint" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "225 Years of the Warsaw Mint" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "225 Years of the Warsaw Mint" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 7, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date October 7, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "225 Years of the Warsaw Mint" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "225 Years of the Warsaw Mint" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "225 Years of the Warsaw Mint" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20000 Zlotych 1991 "225 Years of the Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

