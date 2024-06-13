Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 2,3 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 20000 Zlotych
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2173 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Janas (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (12)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PF65 GCN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Janas - September 28, 2019
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

