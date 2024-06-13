Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1990 MW "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 2,3 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 20000 Zlotych
- Year 1990
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 20000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2173 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 2,600. Bidding took place June 9, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PF65 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Janas
Date September 28, 2019
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20000 Zlotych 1990 "The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
