20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 520,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 20000 Zlotych
- Year 1993
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20000 Zlotych 1993 "Barn swallow" with mark MW ET. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3010 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 360. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 PCG
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
