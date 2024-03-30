Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 520,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 20000 Zlotych
  • Year 1993
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20000 Zlotych 1993 "Barn swallow" with mark MW ET. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3010 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 360. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" at auction Coinhouse - March 30, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition MS67 PCG
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS67 PGM
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20000 Zlotych 1993 "Barn swallow", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

