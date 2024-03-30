20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Barn swallow" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20000 Zlotych 1993 "Barn swallow" with mark MW ET. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3010 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 360. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Сondition UNC (7) Condition (slab) MS67 (3) Service PCG (1) NGC (2) PGM (1)