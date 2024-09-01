Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Copper-nickel commemorative coins 20000 Zlotych of III Republic before denomination - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

20000 Zlotych 1991

250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1991 MW 100,000 0 48
type-coin
type-coin

20000 Zlotych 1993

Barn swallow
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1993 MW ET 520,000 0 8
type-coin
type-coin

20000 Zlotych 1993

Castle Museum in Lancut
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1993 MW ET 500,000 0 12
type-coin
type-coin

20000 Zlotych 1993

Casimir IV Jagiellon
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1993 MW ET 1,500,000 0 4
type-coin
type-coin

20000 Zlotych 1993

XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1993 MW ANR 988,000 0 7
type-coin
type-coin

20000 Zlotych 1994

75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1994 MW ANR 76,000 0 27
type-coin
type-coin

20000 Zlotych 1994

Opening of New Building of the State Mint
Year Mark Description Sales Sales
1994 MW RK 0 24
type-coin
type-coin

20000 Zlotych 1994

200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1994 MW ANR 100,000 0 14
type-coin
type-coin

20000 Zlotych 1994

Sigismund I the Old
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1994 MW ET 1,500,000 0 19
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic before denomination All Polish coins Polish coins 20000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search