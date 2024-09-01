Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Copper-nickel commemorative coins 20000 Zlotych of III Republic before denomination - Poland
20000 Zlotych 1991250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint
Year Mark Description Mintage PROOF Sales Sales1991 MW 100,000 0 48
20000 Zlotych 1993Barn swallow
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1993 MW ET 520,000 0 8
20000 Zlotych 1993Castle Museum in Lancut
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1993 MW ET 500,000 0 12
20000 Zlotych 1993Casimir IV Jagiellon
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1993 MW ET 1,500,000 0 4
20000 Zlotych 1993XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1993 MW ANR 988,000 0 7
20000 Zlotych 199475 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1994 MW ANR 76,000 0 27
20000 Zlotych 1994Opening of New Building of the State Mint
Year Mark Description Sales Sales1994 MW RK 0 24
20000 Zlotych 1994200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1994 MW ANR 100,000 0 14
20000 Zlotych 1994Sigismund I the Old
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales1994 MW ET 1,500,000 0 19
