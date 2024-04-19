Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,45 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Mintage PROOF 100,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 20000 Zlotych
- Year 1991
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20000 Zlotych 1991 "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 847 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
For the sale of 20000 Zlotych 1991 "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
