Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,45 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Mintage PROOF 100,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 20000 Zlotych
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20000 Zlotych 1991 "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" with mark MW. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 847 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,400. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

  • Coinhouse (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Katz (4)
  • Numis Poland (4)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WCN (16)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (16)
  • Wu-eL (2)
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 38 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Date December 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1991 MW "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint" at auction Numis Poland - May 7, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date May 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20000 Zlotych 1991 "250th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

