Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Cenum

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 1,500,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 20000 Zlotych
  • Year 1994
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20000 Zlotych 1994 "Sigismund I the Old" with mark MW ET. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2756 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (9)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Coinhouse - May 12, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date December 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date October 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Coinhouse - August 27, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20000 Zlotych 1994 "Sigismund I the Old", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

