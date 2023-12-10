20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20000 Zlotych 1994 "Sigismund I the Old" with mark MW ET. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2756 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

Сondition UNC (19) Condition (slab) MS67 (4) Service NGC (4)