Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20000 Zlotych 1994 "Sigismund I the Old" with mark MW ET. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2756 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 280. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20000 Zlotych 1994 "Sigismund I the Old", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
