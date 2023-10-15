20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20000 Zlotych 1993 "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" with mark MW ANR. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3011 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 525. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

