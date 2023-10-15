Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Cenum

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 988,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 20000 Zlotych
  • Year 1993
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20000 Zlotych 1993 "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" with mark MW ANR. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3011 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 525. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.

Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 24 PLN
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" at auction Wójcicki - April 19, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" at auction Coinhouse - August 19, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20000 Zlotych 1993 "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

