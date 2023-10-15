Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ANR "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Auction Prices (7)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20000 Zlotych 1993 "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994" with mark MW ANR. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3011 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 525. Bidding took place October 14, 2023.
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
******
For the sale of 20000 Zlotych 1993 "XXVIII Winter Olympic Games - Lillehammer 1994", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
