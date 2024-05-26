Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 76,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 20000 Zlotych
  • Year 1994
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20000 Zlotych 1994 "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" with mark MW ANR. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1671 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (11)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (2)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • WCN (9)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 5, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" at auction BAC - July 21, 2021
Seller BAC
Date July 21, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" at auction BAC - February 10, 2021
Seller BAC
Date February 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" at auction BAC - July 7, 2020
Seller BAC
Date July 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" at auction BAC - December 19, 2019
Seller BAC
Date December 19, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20000 Zlotych 1994 "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic before denomination Coins of Poland in 1994 All Polish coins Polish copper-nickel coins Polish coins 20000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search