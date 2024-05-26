20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Photo by: Gabinet Numizmatyczny D. Marciniak
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 76,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 20000 Zlotych
- Year 1994
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20000 Zlotych 1994 "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" with mark MW ANR. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1671 sold at the MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY auction for PLN 700. Bidding took place February 9, 2019.
- All companies
- BAC (11)
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- Marciniak (3)
- WCN (9)
- Wójcicki (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20000 Zlotych 1994 "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.