20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20000 Zlotych 1993 "Casimir IV Jagiellon" with mark MW ET. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362332 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 260. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller COINSNET
Date December 4, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 140 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
