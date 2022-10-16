20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20000 Zlotych 1993 "Castle Museum in Lancut" with mark MW ET. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1562 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 380. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

Сondition UNC (12) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS67 (2) MS66 (2) MS65 (1) Service GCN (1) NGC (4) PCGS (1)