20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 10,8 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Mintage UNC 500,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 20000 Zlotych
- Year 1993
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20000 Zlotych 1993 "Castle Museum in Lancut" with mark MW ET. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1562 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 380. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSNET (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- WCN (6)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
