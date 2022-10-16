Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 500,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 20000 Zlotych
  • Year 1993
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20000 Zlotych 1993 "Castle Museum in Lancut" with mark MW ET. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1562 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 380. Bidding took place January 28, 2023.

Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 16 PLN
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date October 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Castle Museum in Lancut" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20000 Zlotych 1993 "Castle Museum in Lancut", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

