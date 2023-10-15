Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20000 Zlotych 1994 "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" with mark MW RK. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1390 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
12
