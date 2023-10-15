20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20000 Zlotych 1994 "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" with mark MW RK. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1390 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

