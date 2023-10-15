Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Cenum

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 20000 Zlotych
  • Year 1994
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20000 Zlotych 1994 "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" with mark MW RK. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1390 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 300. Bidding took place October 9, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Stary Sklep (8)
  • WCN (11)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Seller WCN
Date May 23, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 48 PLN
Seller WCN
Date February 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 34 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date July 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS65 GCN
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" at auction Coinhouse - May 12, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" at auction Wójcicki - December 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 2, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date September 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW RK "Opening of New Building of the State Mint" at auction Coinhouse - August 27, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20000 Zlotych 1994 "Opening of New Building of the State Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

