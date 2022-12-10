Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Cenum

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 10,8 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Mintage UNC 100,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 20000 Zlotych
  • Year 1994
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20000 Zlotych 1994 "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" with mark MW ANR. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2739 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 350. Bidding took place March 20, 2021.

Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" at auction COINSNET - October 22, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date October 22, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 240 PLN
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" at auction COINSNET - September 4, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date September 4, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20000 Zlotych 1994 "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

