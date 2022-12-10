20000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 20000 Zlotych 1994 "200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising" with mark MW ANR. This copper-nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2739 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 350. Bidding took place March 20, 2021.

