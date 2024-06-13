Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW BCH "Resistance". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1993 "Resistance" with mark MW BCH. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 677 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 900. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.

