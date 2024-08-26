Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern coins 200000 Zlotych of III Republic before denomination - Poland

type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1990 Pattern

The 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1990 MW Nickel 500 0 34
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1990 Pattern

Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1990 MW Nickel 500 0 22
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1990 Pattern

Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1990 MW Nickel 500 0 29
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1991 Pattern

200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1991 MW ET Nickel 500 0 27
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1991 Pattern

70 years of the Poznan International Fair
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1991 MW ET Nickel 500 0 30
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1991 Pattern

XVI Winter Olympic Games - Albertville 1992
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1991 MW ET Nickel 500 0 27
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1991 Pattern

XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1991 MW ET Nickel 500 0 151991 Copper-Nickel - 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1991 Pattern

XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1991 MW ET Nickel 500 0 12
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1991 Pattern

Leopold Okulicki 'Bear'
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1991 MW SW Nickel 500 0 33
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1991 Pattern

Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1991 MW SW Nickel 500 0 39
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1991 Pattern

John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1991 MW ET Nickel 500 - 0 261991 MW ET Gold - 400 0 25
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1991 Pattern

John Paul II
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Mintage PROOF Sales Sales
1991 MW ET Nickel 500 - 0 591991 MW ET Silver - 6,000 0 481991 MW ET Gold - 6,000 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1992 Pattern

The Universal Exposition of Seville (EXPO 1992)
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1992 MW ET Nickel 500 0 24
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1992 Pattern

500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1992 MW ET Nickel 500 0 24
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1992 Pattern

Stanislaw Staszic
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1992 MW ET Nickel 500 0 22
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1992 Pattern

Convoy
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1992 MW BCH Nickel 500 0 27
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1992 Pattern

Ladislas III of Varna
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1992 MW ET Nickel 500 0 31
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1992 Pattern

Ladislas III of Varna
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1992 MW ET Nickel 500 0 26
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1993 Pattern

750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1993 MW Nickel 500 0 28
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1993 Pattern

Resistance
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1993 MW BCH Nickel 500 0 311993 - 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1993 Pattern

Casimir IV Jagiellon
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1993 MW ET Nickel 500 0 29
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1993 Pattern

Casimir IV Jagiellon
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1993 MW Nickel 500 0 30
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1994 Pattern

75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1994 MW ANR Nickel 500 0 20
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1994 Pattern

Montecassino Battlefield
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1994 MW BCH Nickel 500 0 211994 MW BCH Copper-Nickel - 0 0
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1994 Pattern

Sigismund I the Old
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1994 MW ET Nickel 500 0 21
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1994 Pattern

Sigismund I the Old
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1994 MW ET Nickel 500 0 21
type-coin
type-coin

200000 Zlotych 1994 Pattern

200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising
Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1994 MW ANR Nickel 500 0 27
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic before denomination All Polish coins Polish coins 200000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search