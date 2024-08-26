Pattern coins 200000 Zlotych of III Republic before denomination - Poland
200000 Zlotych 1990 PatternThe 10th Anniversary of forming the Solidarity Trade Union
200000 Zlotych 1990 PatternStefan Rowecki 'Grot'
200000 Zlotych 1991 Pattern200th anniversary of the Constitution - May 3
200000 Zlotych 1991 Pattern70 years of the Poznan International Fair
200000 Zlotych 1991 PatternXVI Winter Olympic Games - Albertville 1992
200000 Zlotych 1991 PatternXXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992
200000 Zlotych 1991 PatternLeopold Okulicki 'Bear'
200000 Zlotych 1991 PatternMichal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'
200000 Zlotych 1991 PatternJohn Paul II
200000 Zlotych 1992 PatternThe Universal Exposition of Seville (EXPO 1992)
200000 Zlotych 1992 Pattern500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America
200000 Zlotych 1992 PatternStanislaw Staszic
200000 Zlotych 1992 PatternConvoy
200000 Zlotych 1992 PatternLadislas III of Varna
200000 Zlotych 1993 Pattern750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin
200000 Zlotych 1993 PatternResistance
200000 Zlotych 1993 PatternCasimir IV Jagiellon
200000 Zlotych 1994 Pattern75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland
200000 Zlotych 1994 PatternMontecassino Battlefield
200000 Zlotych 1994 PatternSigismund I the Old
200000 Zlotych 1994 Pattern200th Anniversary Of The Kosciuszko Uprising