Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 18,7 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 200000 Zlotych
- Year 1990
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4108 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place February 10, 2019.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition SP68 PCGS
Selling price
******
