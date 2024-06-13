Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4108 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place February 10, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (12) UNC (10) Condition (slab) SP68 (3) PF69 (2) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Marciniak (4)

Niemczyk (7)

Numimarket (2)

Stary Sklep (2)

Teutoburger (1)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (3)

Wu-eL (1)