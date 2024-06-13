Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1992 "Ladislas III of Varna" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 615 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 4,100. Bidding took place June 20, 2023.

