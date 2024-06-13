Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 16,3 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 612 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 3,200. Bidding took place December 28, 2023.

Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
231 $
Price in auction currency 925 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
633 $
Price in auction currency 2500 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 30, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 30, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - September 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date September 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 26, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 26, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1991 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search