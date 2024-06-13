Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1994
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1994 "Sigismund I the Old" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 576 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place September 16, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Niemczyk (9)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 15, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
355 $
Price in auction currency 1400 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
