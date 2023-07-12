Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 "XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 383 sold at the Antykwariat Wu-eL auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2023.

