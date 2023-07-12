Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 24,7 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 200000 Zlotych
- Year 1991
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 "XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 383 sold at the Antykwariat Wu-eL auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
