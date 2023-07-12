Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 24,7 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 "XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 383 sold at the Antykwariat Wu-eL auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2023.

Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992" (Pattern) at auction Numis Poland - July 12, 2023
Seller Numis Poland
Date July 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1991 "XXV Summer Olympic Games - Barcelona 1992", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

