Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Leopold Okulicki 'Bear'". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 "Leopold Okulicki 'Bear'" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 412 sold at the Bereska Numizmatyka auction for PLN 925. Bidding took place April 27, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (26) UNC (7) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) PF69 (3) PF68 (4) PF67 (2) PF66 (3) ULTRA CAMEO (6) Service NGC (13)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Marciniak (5)

Niemczyk (8)

Numimarket (3)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

Stary Sklep (7)

WDA - MiM (3)

Wu-eL (1)