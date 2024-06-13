Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Leopold Okulicki 'Bear'". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 19,0 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 200000 Zlotych
- Year 1991
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 "Leopold Okulicki 'Bear'" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 412 sold at the Bereska Numizmatyka auction for PLN 925. Bidding took place April 27, 2019.
