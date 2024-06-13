Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 16,3 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 200000 Zlotych
- Year 1993
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1993 "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 954 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1993 "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
