Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 16,3 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1993
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1993 "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 954 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • WCN (1)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
  • Wu-eL (2)
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 520 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 26, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 26, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 7, 2020
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - November 7, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date November 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1993 "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic before denomination Coins of Poland in 1993 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 200000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search