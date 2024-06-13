Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1994 "Montecassino Battlefield" with mark MW BCH. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 573 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place September 16, 2018.

