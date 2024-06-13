Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1994
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1994 "Montecassino Battlefield" with mark MW BCH. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 573 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place September 16, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (11)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PF67 GCN
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - December 9, 2017
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield" (Pattern) at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - December 9, 2017
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date December 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1994 "Montecassino Battlefield", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic before denomination Coins of Poland in 1994 All Polish coins Polish nickel coins Polish coins 200000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search