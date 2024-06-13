Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 16,5 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 200000 Zlotych
- Year 1994
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1994 "Montecassino Battlefield" with mark MW BCH. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 573 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place September 16, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PF67 GCN
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
