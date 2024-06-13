Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1994
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1994 "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" with mark MW ANR. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 623 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,800. Bidding took place March 30, 2019.

Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 360 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Bereska - April 27, 2019
Seller Bereska
Date April 27, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - March 30, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 30, 2019
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - February 25, 2019
Seller Numimarket
Date February 25, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ANR "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland" (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1994 "75 years of the Association of War Invalids of the Republic of Poland", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

