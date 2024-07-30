Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II". Gold (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure gold (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 6,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 200000 Zlotych
- Year 1991
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
