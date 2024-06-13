Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 15,8 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1993
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1993 "Casimir IV Jagiellon" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 571 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,750. Bidding took place September 16, 2018.

Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 550 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - May 30, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 19, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 19, 2019
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1993 "Casimir IV Jagiellon", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

