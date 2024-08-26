Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW BCH "Montecassino Battlefield". Copper-Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 16,3 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 200000 Zlotych
- Year 1994
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
