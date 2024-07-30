Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II". Gold (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. Gold. This gold coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 701 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 42,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2006.

