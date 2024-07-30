Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II". Gold (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure gold (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 400

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. Gold. This gold coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 701 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 42,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2006.

Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2967 $
Price in auction currency 12000 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3461 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 16, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 13, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date November 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 14, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - May 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 9, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 29, 2017
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 6, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1991 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

