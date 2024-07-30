Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II". Gold (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure gold (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 400
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 200000 Zlotych
- Year 1991
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. Gold. This gold coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 701 sold at the Warszawskie Centrum Numizmatyczne auction for PLN 42,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2006.
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2967 $
Price in auction currency 12000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3461 $
Price in auction currency 14000 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 16, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 14, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date June 12, 2018
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 26, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 9, 2018
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 29, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
