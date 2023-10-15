Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "XVI Winter Olympic Games - Albertville 1992". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 "XVI Winter Olympic Games - Albertville 1992" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1005 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,650. Bidding took place February 27, 2024.

