Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "XVI Winter Olympic Games - Albertville 1992". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 24,5 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 200000 Zlotych
- Year 1991
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 "XVI Winter Olympic Games - Albertville 1992" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1005 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 1,650. Bidding took place February 27, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Bereska (1)
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Niemczyk (8)
- Numimarket (5)
- Stary Sklep (5)
- WDA - MiM (5)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 460 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
413 $
Price in auction currency 1650 PLN
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 30, 2020
Condition PF68 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1991 "XVI Winter Olympic Games - Albertville 1992", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search