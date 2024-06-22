Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 16,7 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage UNC 500
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 200000 Zlotych
- Year 1994
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1994 "Sigismund I the Old" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1111 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- GGN (1)
- Marciniak (3)
- Niemczyk (9)
- Numimarket (3)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wu-eL (1)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 470 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition SP69 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date December 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1994 "Sigismund I the Old", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
