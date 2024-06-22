Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1994 "Sigismund I the Old" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1111 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (13) UNC (7) No grade (1) Condition (slab) SP69 (1) PF70 (1) PF69 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (2)