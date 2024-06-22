Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 16,7 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1994
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1994 "Sigismund I the Old" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1111 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,100. Bidding took place April 21, 2017.

Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 470 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition SP69 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - September 17, 2018
Seller Numimarket
Date September 17, 2018
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - September 8, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 8, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne - December 9, 2017
Seller Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne
Date December 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - April 21, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date April 21, 2017
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1994 MW ET "Sigismund I the Old" (Pattern) at auction GGN - April 20, 2002
Seller GGN
Date April 20, 2002
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1994 "Sigismund I the Old", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

