Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW BCH "Convoy". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1992 "Convoy" with mark MW BCH. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 676 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 825. Bidding took place November 11, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (23) UNC (4) Condition (slab) PF69 (4) PF68 (2) PF67 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (6) Service GCN (1) NGC (6)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Marciniak (2)

Niemczyk (8)

Numimarket (5)

Rzeszowski DA (5)

Stary Sklep (4)

Wu-eL (1)