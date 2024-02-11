Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II". Silver (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Variety: Silver
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,999)
- Weight 31,1 g
- Pure silver (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 6,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 200000 Zlotych
- Year 1991
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Pattern
Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. Silver. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2928 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,550. Bidding took place February 10, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 119 USD
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1991 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
