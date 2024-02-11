Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II". Silver (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Silver

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,999)
  • Weight 31,1 g
  • Pure silver (0,9989 oz) 31,0689 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 6,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 "John Paul II" with mark MW ET. Silver. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint.

Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - July 15, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 119 USD
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Luciani - April 25, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 10, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 10, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 2, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date April 2, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2021
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 23, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 23, 2021
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - June 26, 2020
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - June 26, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date June 26, 2020
Condition SP69 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - February 27, 2020
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - February 27, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date February 27, 2020
Condition SP69 PCGS
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2019
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - June 27, 2019
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW ET "John Paul II" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - June 27, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date June 27, 2019
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1991 "John Paul II", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

