Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1993 "Casimir IV Jagiellon" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1592 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (21) UNC (8) Condition (slab) PF70 (3) PF69 (5) PF68 (3) PF67 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (7) Service NGC (11)

Seller All companies

Marciniak (4)

Niemczyk (10)

Numimarket (4)

Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Stary Sklep (6)

Wójcicki (2)

Wu-eL (1)