Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 16,2 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1993
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1993 "Casimir IV Jagiellon" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1592 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 1,700. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Niemczyk (10)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (6)
  • Wójcicki (2)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
215 $
Price in auction currency 850 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Wójcicki - March 2, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2020
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2020
Condition PF69 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW ET "Casimir IV Jagiellon" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 10, 2019
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1993 "Casimir IV Jagiellon", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

