Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 615 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 625. Bidding took place March 30, 2019.

