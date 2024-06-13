Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 18,5 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1991
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1991 "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" with mark MW SW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 615 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 625. Bidding took place March 30, 2019.

Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 390 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - November 11, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 11, 2020
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1991 MW SW "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'" (Pattern) at auction WDA - MiM - October 24, 2020
Seller WDA - MiM
Date October 24, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1991 "Michal Tokarzewski-Karaszewicz 'Torvid'", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

