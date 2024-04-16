Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Stanislaw Staszic". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1992 "Stanislaw Staszic" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 950 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 1,500. Bidding took place March 28, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (17) UNC (5) Condition (slab) PF70 (1) PF69 (5) ULTRA CAMEO (5) Service NGC (6)

Seller All companies

Bereska (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Marciniak (3)

Niemczyk (8)

Numimarket (5)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wu-eL (1)