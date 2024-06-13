Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 16,1 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1992
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1992 "Ladislas III of Varna" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2547 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place December 10, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (13)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (5)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 480 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 700 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 10, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 10, 2022
Condition PF70 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 10, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date February 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1992 "Ladislas III of Varna", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

