Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "Ladislas III of Varna". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1992 "Ladislas III of Varna" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2547 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 2,500. Bidding took place December 10, 2022.

