Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1993 "Resistance" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 16,0 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 200000 Zlotych
- Year 1993
- Purpose Pattern
Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1993 "Resistance", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
