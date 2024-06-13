Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1546 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place September 8, 2011.

