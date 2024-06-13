Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 19,3 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1990
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1990 "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" with mark MW. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1546 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place September 8, 2011.

Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 380 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date August 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 10, 2022
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 10, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2021
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" (Pattern) at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 4, 2020
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1990 MW "Stefan Rowecki 'Grot'" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2020
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
