Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1992 "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place April 19, 2020.

