Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" Nickel - Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 24,4 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage UNC 500

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1992
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1992 "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 800. Bidding took place April 19, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Niemczyk (10)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stary Sklep (4)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 22, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 750 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - October 10, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 10, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - March 30, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date March 30, 2021
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Stary Sklep - February 14, 2021
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 14, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 20, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 20, 2020
Condition PF68 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Marciniak - October 11, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date October 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America" (Pattern) at auction Niemczyk - June 15, 2019
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1992 "500th Anniversary of the Discovery of America", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

