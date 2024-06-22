Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1992 MW ET "The Universal Exposition of Seville (EXPO 1992)". Nickel (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish Pattern 200000 Zlotych 1992 "The Universal Exposition of Seville (EXPO 1992)" with mark MW ET. Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2481 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place March 18, 2023.

