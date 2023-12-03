Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020
200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,750)
- Weight 16,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Mintage PROOF 20,000
Description
- Country Poland
- Period III Republic before denomination
- Denomination 200000 Zlotych
- Year 1993
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1993 "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 872 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1993 "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
