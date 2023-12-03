Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Poland Period: 1506-2020 1506-2020

200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" (Poland, III Republic before denomination)

Obverse 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination Reverse 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" - Silver Coin Value - Poland, III Republic before denomination

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,750)
  • Weight 16,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3979 oz) 12,375 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Mintage PROOF 20,000

Description

  • Country Poland
  • Period III Republic before denomination
  • Denomination 200000 Zlotych
  • Year 1993
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Polish 200000 Zlotych 1993 "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" with mark MW. This silver coin from the times of III Republic before denomination struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 872 sold at the WÓJCICKI - Polski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 1,100. Bidding took place February 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bereska (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Russiancoin (12)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • WCN (13)
  • Wójcicki (6)
  • Wu-eL (2)
Seller WCN
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 95 PLN
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller WCN
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date January 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" at auction Wójcicki - December 3, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" at auction Wu-eL - October 18, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" at auction Wu-eL - April 26, 2023
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PF69 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" at auction Numedux - January 27, 2023
Poland 200000 Zlotych 1993 MW "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin" at auction Numedux - January 27, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date January 27, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 200000 Zlotych 1993 "750th Anniversary Of The Granting Of City Rights To Szczecin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Poland Coin catalog of III Republic before denomination Coins of Poland in 1993 All Polish coins Polish silver coins Polish coins 200000 Zlotych Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search